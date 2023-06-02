Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Alive & Running Iowa suicide prevention events in Dunkerton

For more than 10 years, an eastern Iowa event has aimed to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKERTON, Iowa (KCRG) - For more than 10 years, an eastern Iowa event has aimed to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Alive and Running Iowa was started by Troy Belmer and Ryan Nesbit after they lost a high school classmate to suicide.

Events later this month in Dunkerton include a remembrance ceremony and a 5K Fun Run/Walk. New this year, a documentary screening at the Dunkerton High School gym.

“My Ascension” is the story of a Emma Benoit who attempted suicide in high school. The now 22-year-old will be on hand to share more about her story.

The documentary screening and remembrance ceremony are scheduled for Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. The 5K is June 17 at 7:30 a.m. The starting is between Kwik Star and the Dunkerton Gospel Hall. The finish line is the Dunkerton Gospel Hall.

You can register up until the day of the event. If you register by June 3rd, the cost is $15 and you’re guaranteed a shirt. Starting June 4, the registration fee is $25 and a shirt is not guaranteed. Proceeds from the event are used for suicide prevention programs.

Alive and Running Iowa offers QPR training, suicide intervention training, community events and support groups in Waverly and Waterloo.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority

Latest News

An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.
Iowa radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
A Cedar Rapids church severely damaged in the derecho in 2020 is set to have a grand reopening...
Grand reopening set for Cedar Rapids church severely damaged in 2020 derecho
An Iowa radio station is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.
Iowa radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
For more than 10 years, an eastern Iowa event has aimed to raise awareness for suicide...
Alive and Running event in Dunkerton to raise money for suicide prevention