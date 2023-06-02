Alive & Running Iowa suicide prevention events in Dunkerton

DUNKERTON, Iowa (KCRG) - For more than 10 years, an eastern Iowa event has aimed to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Alive and Running Iowa was started by Troy Belmer and Ryan Nesbit after they lost a high school classmate to suicide.

Events later this month in Dunkerton include a remembrance ceremony and a 5K Fun Run/Walk. New this year, a documentary screening at the Dunkerton High School gym.

“My Ascension” is the story of a Emma Benoit who attempted suicide in high school. The now 22-year-old will be on hand to share more about her story.

The documentary screening and remembrance ceremony are scheduled for Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. The 5K is June 17 at 7:30 a.m. The starting is between Kwik Star and the Dunkerton Gospel Hall. The finish line is the Dunkerton Gospel Hall.

You can register up until the day of the event. If you register by June 3rd, the cost is $15 and you’re guaranteed a shirt. Starting June 4, the registration fee is $25 and a shirt is not guaranteed. Proceeds from the event are used for suicide prevention programs.

Alive and Running Iowa offers QPR training, suicide intervention training, community events and support groups in Waverly and Waterloo.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.