Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

3 dead after carjacking, stabbing rampage, police say

Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.
Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.(Source: KPIX/CNN)
By KPIX staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KPIX) - Three people are dead after authorities said a man went on a violent rampage in California.

According to police, the man stabbed at least three people in two attacks occurring minutes apart in San Jose and Milpitas Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect stabbed his first victim, then stole the victim’s car.

They said they believe he then carjacked another vehicle, stabbed that driver and hit a pedestrian with the car.

The two stabbing victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the pedestrian was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they believe at another location, the man intentionally hit two other pedestrians with the car, killing them.

Milpitas police said he also was behind a deadly stabbing in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store. The suspect was arrested near the store.

They have not released his identity and are still searching for a motive.

Police are also investigating if the man was involved in any additional crimes.

Copyright 2023 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a...
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Two of the previously unaccounted for people are safe after Davenport apartment collapse
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting state auditor’s authority

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said a statewide agency specializing in urban search and...
Iowa Task Force One returns to Davenport to assist after partial building collapse
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
2 inmates are on the run after escape from Missouri jail
The founder of the Starts Right Here educational program in Des Moines says the students are...
Resilient Starts Right Here students graduate after deadly shooting
Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
Dev Shah wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee on the word ‘psammophile’