Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Xavier boys bring another team state tennis title back to Cedar Rapids

For the fourth straight tournament, the Saints met the Dutch, and for the fourth straight tournament, Xavier came away with the title.
By Jack Lido and Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the fourth straight tournament, the Saints met the Dutch, and for the fourth straight tournament, Xavier came away with the title.

Xavier clinched their fifth overall team title after Charlie LeGrand took down Pella’s Jack Briggs in the third set. Senior Ryan Schmit could celebrate his third title.

“It’s amazing, Schmit said. “Picture perfect basically. 3 for 3 with COVID my freshman year. (Head) coach (Jim) Potts plays a big role in all of us participating for the trophy.”

Schmit, LeGrand, Jacob Schmit, Bradley Johnson, and Quincy Johnson took victories in their final matches.

“It doesn’t get old at all,” said Potts. “We had pretty much a new team this year. Four of our top six had no state experience at all so this is all a first for them. Very exciting I couldn’t be happier.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race

Latest News

For the fourth straight tournament, the Saints met the Dutch, and for the fourth straight...
Xavier boys bring another team state tennis title back to Cedar Rapids
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
Waverly-Shell Rock strikes for a 4-1 victory in quarterfinals
Waverly-Shell Rock strikes for a 4-1 victory in quarterfinals
KCRG-TV9′s John Campbell takes us to the great outdoors.
John’s Great Outdoors: For Kirk Albert, bass fishing’s best before sunrise