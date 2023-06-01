Xavier boys bring another team state tennis title back to Cedar Rapids

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the fourth straight tournament, the Saints met the Dutch, and for the fourth straight tournament, Xavier came away with the title.

Xavier clinched their fifth overall team title after Charlie LeGrand took down Pella’s Jack Briggs in the third set. Senior Ryan Schmit could celebrate his third title.

“It’s amazing, Schmit said. “Picture perfect basically. 3 for 3 with COVID my freshman year. (Head) coach (Jim) Potts plays a big role in all of us participating for the trophy.”

Schmit, LeGrand, Jacob Schmit, Bradley Johnson, and Quincy Johnson took victories in their final matches.

“It doesn’t get old at all,” said Potts. “We had pretty much a new team this year. Four of our top six had no state experience at all so this is all a first for them. Very exciting I couldn’t be happier.”

