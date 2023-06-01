Waverly-Shell Rock strikes for a 4-1 victory in quarterfinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Trying to make their fifth straight state championship game, the Go-Hawks took care of business against North Polk.

After their loss to Dallas Center-Grimes in the state title game in 2022, the Go-Hawks are taking it one game at a time.

“Today was all about just advancing,” said Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Scott Schara. “I knew that North Polk was going to come out and play really well so it was just getting to Friday.”

Marion experience the state tournament for the first time, but finished their season in the quarterfinals after a 10-0 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes.

Linn-Mar battled with Johnston, but the Dragons were too much, winning 5-0.

