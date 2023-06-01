Show You Care
Waterloo woman charged in homicide

Sarah Nagy Brown
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 21st, emergency crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Fereday Court for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Responders arrived and observed that the female had several knife wounds. Rescuers immediately began life-saving measures. She was transported to Allen Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Roberta Nagy. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Following an investigation, police have charged 33-year-old Sarah Nagy Brown with Murder in the First Degree.

