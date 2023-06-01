Show You Care
Sixth person arrested in connection to fatal February shooting in Dubuque

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made a sixth arrest in the February shooting death of 31-year-old Lonnie Burns, of Dubuque.

Police said 27-year-old Kenneth Reed, of Indianapolis, was arrested in Mason City by U.S. Marshals, in connection to this case.

Reed is charged with first degree murder, and first degree robbery.

On February 7th, 2023, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots fired. They found Burns suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. First responders took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired. Police say participants fled the area on foot in several directions following the incident.

Dubuque officials said the other people arrested in this case also face first degree murder and robbery charges.

