North Liberty fundraiser offers chance to name a firework

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in North Liberty have a chance to name a firework after someone.

It’s part of a fundraiser for the city’s project to upgrade Centennial Park.

The $16 million “Next Stage” project includes building an event space and gathering space.

Up to 100 fireworks are available to name for a donation of at least $50.

Requests to name a firework are due on June 25.

The fireworks will then be used for a fireworks display on July 3 at Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty.

