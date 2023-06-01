North Liberty fundraiser offers chance to name a firework
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in North Liberty have a chance to name a firework after someone.
It’s part of a fundraiser for the city’s project to upgrade Centennial Park.
The $16 million “Next Stage” project includes building an event space and gathering space.
Up to 100 fireworks are available to name for a donation of at least $50.
Requests to name a firework are due on June 25.
The fireworks will then be used for a fireworks display on July 3 at Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty.
