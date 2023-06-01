Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

North Liberty fundraiser offers chance to name a firework

People in North Liberty have a chance to name a firework after someone.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in North Liberty have a chance to name a firework after someone.

It’s part of a fundraiser for the city’s project to upgrade Centennial Park.

The $16 million “Next Stage” project includes building an event space and gathering space.

Up to 100 fireworks are available to name for a donation of at least $50.

Requests to name a firework are due on June 25.

The fireworks will then be used for a fireworks display on July 3 at Penn Meadows Park in North Liberty.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
Jabran Nickens (right) and Davashi Nickens (left) were arrested in connection to a stabbing in...
Two 19-year-olds arrested for alleged stabbing in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

People in North Liberty have a chance to name a firework after someone.
North Liberty fundraiser offers chance to name a firework
Dispatchers in Iowa say more people are accidentally calling 911.
More Iowans are accidentally calling 911, dispatchers say
Cedar Falls city leaders are recommending John Zolondek for the city's Fire Chief.
John Zolondek recommended for Cedar Falls Fire Chief
Dispatchers in Iowa say more people are accidentally calling 911.
More Iowans are accidentally calling 911, dispatchers say