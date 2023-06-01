Needed rain for some today and tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Continued warmth takes us through the first few days of June.

Look for highs over the next few days to continue to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon with overnight lows only dipping into the 60s. There will still be plenty of sunshine during the daytime hours, mixed with fair weather clouds at times.

Scattered storms could develop this afternoon. (KCRG)

We continue to keep a small chance of showers or a general thunderstorm in the forecast this afternoon/evening and again tomorrow. As has been the case, if these come to fruition, they’ll be scattered and light. Not everyone will get needed rain. The weekend looks drier and still warm.

The First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios this year. Bring one you already own or purchase one on-site and get it programmed for your area to stay weather aware. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.