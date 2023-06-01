Show You Care
Davenport city officials hold press conference about partially collapsed apartment

Officials’ last update said five people are still unaccounted for after the incident; they believe two bodies may still be in the rubble.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders provided an update on the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment Thursday morning.

The partial collapse happened on Sunday at “The Davenport” in the downtown area.

WATCH HERE:

In a previous press conference on Tuesday, the mayor said five people remain unaccounted for, including two people believed to possibly be buried under the rubble.

Crews have rescued at least nine people, including one woman who had to have a leg amputated at the site of the building to free her from debris.

The city says engineers have been on site to assess the damage.

The mayor said officials will also be holding a press conference at 2 p.m.

