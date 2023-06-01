John Zolondek recommended for Cedar Falls Fire Chief

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 5th, 2023, the Cedar Falls City Council will consider John Zolondek for the appointment of Fire Chief.

Zolondek has been part of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department since 2007. He graduated from Saint Ambrose University and holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He previously served as a POC Firefighter, Public Safety Officer, Investigator, Lieutenant, Captain, and is currently the Acting Fire Chief.

John Bostwick retired as Cedar Falls Fire Chief after serving 42 years in the city’s fire department.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.