Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowans call for more carbon capture pipeline safety regulations

People in Iowa are demanding a moratorium on carbon capture pipelines until more safety regulations are in place.
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Iowa are demanding a moratorium on carbon capture pipelines until more safety regulations are in place.

They’re in opposition to three carbon dioxide pipeline projects planned to go through the state.

Protesters gathered in downtown Des Moines Wednesday, where pipeline leaders are holding a large conference with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, known as PHMSA.

It is the federal agency responsible for regulating pipelines.

Several landowners against the pipelines referenced a pipeline explosion in Mississippi in 2020 that sent more than 40 people to the hospital.

Protesters fear something similar could happen in Iowa.

“Lots of folks are going to be living in rural communities that have volunteer fire departments that are just not equipped to deal with a rupture when it happens,” said Ava Auen-Ryan with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

PHMSA says it is working on new rules. It says land movement from heavy rain is causing ruptures.

“We’ve got to make sure that companies all over the country are aware,” said Linda Daugherty, with PHMSA.

PHMSA says it could take at least a year to implement new safety regulations for CO2 pipelines.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
Jabran Nickens (right) and Davashi Nickens (left) were arrested in connection to a stabbing in...
Two 19-year-olds arrested for alleged stabbing in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Allamakee County Fair organizers said they’re seeing an uptick in vandalism in the past couple...
Allamakee County Fair organizers see uptick in vandalism at fairgrounds
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
University of Iowa names interim athletics director
Leaders at Postville's swimming pool say they experienced vandalism in their bathrooms all...
Postville pool bathrooms vandalized
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Iowa City firefighters responding to crash, nearby house fire