Iowa City firefighters responding to crash, nearby house fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters initially responded to a crash involving a backhoe in Iowa City Wednesday afternoon, but quickly had to work to put out a nearby house fire as well.

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fairchild Street and Linn Street. Within minutes, firefighters upgraded the call to a house fire at 230 Fairchild Street.

Firefighters said there was a power pole with a transformer on the ground near the front yard of the home, with one person trapped in the backhoe due to power lines being draped over it.

The fire was in the attic space of a two-story home. No one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but three firefighters were evaluated for excessive heat. They were released at the scene.

The home sustained extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

