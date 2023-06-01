Show You Care
Heat and humidity continue an early taste of summer

By Joe Winters
Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm building during the day into an unstable atmosphere brings a rain chance.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Once again pop-up showers and storms take us through the evening hours. Overall the dry conditions have worsened this week. Here is the updated drought monitor. It is expected to continue to get drier during the next week.

Drought Monitor in Eastern Iowa
Drought Monitor in Eastern Iowa(KCRG)

Highs remain warm and will into early next week. Friday provides another opportunity for highs near 90 and isolated shower and storm chances, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Wind Forecast for the Next 5 Days
Wind Forecast for the Next 5 Days(KCRG)

A change in the wind direction to the east for the weekend brings in some drier air. Although the scattered rain chance has diminished, the heat will be on with Saturday and Sunday looking at upper 80s and lower 90s. Looking into next week it looks fairly dry with highs closer to normal. Have a great night.

