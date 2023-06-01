Heat and humidity bring us an early taste of summer

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Once again pop-up showers and storms take us through the evening hours. Highs remain warm and will into early next week. Friday provides another opportunity for highs near 90 and isolated shower and storm chances, especially in the afternoon and evening. A change in the wind direction to the east for the weekend brings in some drier air. Although the scattered rain chance has diminished, the heat will be on with Saturday and Sunday looking at the upper 80s and lower 90s. Looking into next week it looks fairly dry with highs closer to normal.

