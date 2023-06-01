Show You Care
Fayette County deputies capture images of albino deer

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning just outside West Union.
Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning just outside West Union.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the deer in a Facebook post, saying the deer were walking just outside the city of West Union.

“Just a reminder that they are a protected species and can not be hunted,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “Enjoy the beauty of nature!”

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning just outside...
Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning just outside West Union.(KCRG)

