Fayette County deputies capture images of albino deer

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the deer in a Facebook post, saying the deer were walking just outside the city of West Union.

“Just a reminder that they are a protected species and can not be hunted,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “Enjoy the beauty of nature!”

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning just outside West Union. (KCRG)

