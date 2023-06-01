Fayette County deputies capture images of albino deer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies spotted a couple of albino deer Thursday morning.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the deer in a Facebook post, saying the deer were walking just outside the city of West Union.
“Just a reminder that they are a protected species and can not be hunted,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “Enjoy the beauty of nature!”
