Factory, maintenance workers strike against A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A union representing factory and maintenance workers went on strike against A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. at around midnight Thursday in Dubuque.

A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. said Local Lodge #1238 of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers (IAM) are on strike.

A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. Chief Executive Officer Rob McDonald said the company respects the union’s right to strike. He said the two sides have held 19 negotiation sessions since March.

The union has not yet released a statement regarding the strike.

The United Steel Workers union entered an agreement with A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. ahead of their June 1 contract expiration. So, the union will continue to work through the work stoppage.

