Eastern Iowa airport celebrates inaugural nonstop flight to Washington, D.C.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa Airport staff celebrated the inaugural nonstop American Airlines flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The airport announced the addition of the nonstop flights in December.

Airport staff said 76 seat aircraft was full. It at 10:40 a.m. and will arrive just before 2 p.m. Nearly 60 people arrived on an inbound flight coming from DCA.

“This is the culmination of work that started years ago,” Airport Director Marty Lenss said. “In the past five years, we have stepped up those efforts to bring D.C. service here and we are so happy American Airlines was willing to invest in eastern Iowa.”

A second departure has been added to the Eastern Iowa Airport for September 6. Lenss said it’s important to get the word out about the second departure to show the popularity of the nonstop flights to Washington, D.C. and to connect with other destinations like New York City, Boston and Charleston.

“American’s winter schedule is not yet finalized, so Eastern Iowa needs to show American how important and popular the DCA nonstop is so the second departure will remain in the schedule,” Lenss says.

