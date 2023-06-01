Show You Care
Dubuque man charged with attempted murder

Dayron Sanchez Guzman
Dayron Sanchez Guzman(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 6:10 am, Dubuque Police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on an individual reportedly in distress at the University and Pennsylvania Avenues intersection.

Responders found a 32-year-old man in the area suffering from a stab wound to his abdominal area. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Following an investigation, officials arrested 26-year-old Dayron Sanchez Guzman for Attempt to Commit Murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415. You can also submit tips anonymously online at www.cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app available at www.cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.

