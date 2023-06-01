Show You Care
Dubuque Hempstead staff member on leave after using racial slur caught on camera

A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a student spread on social media.
A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a student spread on social media.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque Hempstead staff member is now on leave after a video of him using a racial slur to a student spread on social media.

The assistant principal released a statement addressed to families within the school saying the staff member is now on leave while the district investigates.

The school released the following statement:

Hempstead Families,

With Mr. Kolker out of the office today, I am writing to follow-up on a video that we learned is circulating on social media showing a Hempstead staff member using a racial slur at school.I want to be clear in saying that the actions shown in this video are not acceptable and do not represent the values of Hempstead High School or the Dubuque Community School District. The staff member involved was immediately placed on leave while the district completes an investigation, which as always, will be followed by appropriate disciplinary action.We strive every day to ensure that each of our students learns in a safe, inclusive learning environment and today, for many, Hempstead did not live up to that expectation.I have talked personally with many students and parents today, as have members of our administrative team and staff across the building, to reinforce that we are here to support students today and moving forward. I have been nothing short of impressed by the maturity, honesty and emotion in those conversations. One of our Mustang values is to be inclusive, and we will continue to strive to do better each day.

Sincerely, Julia Jorgenson Assistant Principal

