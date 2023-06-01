Dubuque Health Dept. searching for dog involved in biting incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is seeking information on a dog following an incident that occurred in the area of Tanzanite Court Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:20 pm a medium-sized, brown-colored, lab-type dog was running loose and bit an individual. The dog was not wearing a collar and was last seen running in the direction of Terrace Heights Community and Kennedy Court.

The Health Department is asking the public for help in finding the dog in order to verify the dog’s health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.

