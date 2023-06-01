Davenport man recounts escaping apartment complex during collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Broc Nelson was inside his apartment when the building collapsed around him.

Part of the apartment building known as “The Davenport” slid into a pile of rubble Sunday afternoon. Officials’ last update said five people are still unaccounted for after the incident; they believe two bodies may still be in the rubble.

Nelson said he was looking forward to relaxing at home that afternoon when he heard rumbling. “There was loud clamor and a lot of rumbling. And I knew immediately what was going on,” he said.

“Someone associated with the city and property ownership at one time said that, ‘Oh, that building is going to collapse,’” said Nelson.

TV9 asked who said that, but Nelson declined to share. He did add, “I have an attorney.”

Nelson is angry and he also said overwhelmed after he escaped with nothing but his phone, keys, and the clothes on his back.

“I have memories from my ex-wife who passed away earlier this year,” he said. “My college degree was in there, my birth certificate, all my —every personal document I had is gone.”

Along with the anger, Nelson said he was humbled.

“As an adult, you’ve built a life for yourself. And you think that there’s maybe some permanence to it. And it’s very humbling to know that there’s no permanence to anything,” he said.

Nelson is now staying with family who lives in the area, and he said he’s received some donations to help him rebuild his life. Along with rebuilding, though, he wants justice.

“The fact that there are people that can extract wealth and labor from everyday people and let them suffer through negligence...it needs to be addressed, it needs to be stopped.”

