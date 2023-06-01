Show You Care
Chances for widely scattered storms continue

A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re in line for a couple of days of similar weather conditions, each featuring warm and somewhat humid conditions and some bouts of scattered storms.

This morning, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will pass through central Iowa from south to north. Its path will allow it to affect portions of the area, generally west of a line between Tama and Waterloo. Some halfway decent rainfall totals could be found with this, depending on whether you experience the heavier portions of it. Outside of this cluster, expect things to remain dry early with a mix of sun and higher clouds.

As things heat up again this afternoon, widely scattered pop-up showers and storms will develop once again. There may be a few more than yesterday, but the overall evolution should be pretty similar. Heavy downpours will be possible for the lucky ones that see this activity, along with lightning. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Friday looks a lot like today will play out, though the morning batch of storms seems a little less likely. Otherwise, peak heating of the day brings scattered storms again, with temperatures staying on the warmer side of things.

Saturday and Sunday now look drier, with a push of dry air from the east leading to quieter conditions. Temperatures will not see a similar drop just yet, so expect highs well into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the weekend.

A cold front passes by early in the week, giving us one last shot at a storm or two. It also draws in modestly cooler air to the viewing area, lowering highs down toward the low to mid 80s. A slow warm-up will start anew toward the end of next week.

