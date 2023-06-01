Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child

Officials say Zachary William Stark was arrested after it was reported to the Child Protection...
Officials say Zachary William Stark was arrested after it was reported to the Child Protection Center that Stark had sexually abused a 3 to 4 years old child between January 2023 and April 2023.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 26th, 2023, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly sexually abused a child.

Officials say Zachary William Stark was arrested after it was reported to the Child Protection Center that Stark had sexually abused a 3 to 4 years old child between January 2023 and April 2023.

Following an investigation, Stark was charged with:

  • Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree of a Child - First Offense
  • Lascivious Acts with a Child - Solicit Child for Sex Act
  • Indecent Contact with a Child - Fondle or Touch

