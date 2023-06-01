Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually abusing child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 26th, 2023, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly sexually abused a child.

Officials say Zachary William Stark was arrested after it was reported to the Child Protection Center that Stark had sexually abused a 3 to 4 years old child between January 2023 and April 2023.

Following an investigation, Stark was charged with:

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree of a Child - First Offense

Lascivious Acts with a Child - Solicit Child for Sex Act

Indecent Contact with a Child - Fondle or Touch

