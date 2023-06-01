Allamakee County Fair organizers see uptick in vandalism at fairgrounds

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - Allamakee County Fair organizers said they’re seeing an uptick in vandalism in the past couple of weeks at the fairgrounds.

Organizers shared photos of some of the damage on social media earlier this week.

Leaders said they have surveillance cameras throughout the fairgrounds and warned people will face fines when caught.

They’re asking people not to dump their garbage, dirt, broken cement and other items in the fairgrounds parking lot.

The vandalism comes as another Allamakee County town is also reporting recent vandalism.

Postville city leaders said there was vandalism in the pool bathrooms all three days over Memorial Day weekend. They warned they may have to lock the bathrooms for the season if the vandalism continues.

