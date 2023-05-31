Show You Care
Widely scattered storm chances amid very warm conditions

Widely scattered storms are possible the next several days, producing sporadic areas of rainfall.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A stagnant weather pattern continues for at least a few more days, though there is a glimmer of hope in the form of some very slight chances for showers and storms.

These chances will generally maximize in the afternoon hours as we reach the peak heating of the day, though there will also be another window during the early morning hours each day. Pinpointing the exact location that will receive a storm will be extremely difficult in most cases, based on the very nebulous forcing that will cause them. Thus, we have a slight chance each day; most days will have plenty of dry time, and in your given location you may miss out on any rain most days.

For those lucky enough to receive some of this activity, heavy downpours will be possible. Due to the weak upper-level winds present, storms will be slow-moving, which has resulted in very localized rainfall totals of an inch or more at times. These will be limited areas, with a broader average of just a couple of tenths of an inch of rain possible for most. Again, that’s presuming some storm happens in your location happens between now and Monday.

During this same time, temperatures will remain well above normal. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s each day, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Dew points will be a little higher today, contributing to a more muggy feel to the air (and the chance for storms). These will creep a little higher in the next few days, too. We just haven’t had a lot of humid days yet, so even though we won’t see numbers high on the Muggy Meter scale, it may be more noticeable due as we get used to it.

Later Sunday into Monday, a cold front looks to move through the area. This will bring an end to the daily storm chances, and also modestly drop our highs by the middle of next week. Despite this change, readings will still be above normal for early June.

