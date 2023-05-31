Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a four-year-old boy on May 20, saying it depicts an “unavoidable accident.”

The release of the footage comes as law enforcement continue to investigate the incident.

It happened when officer David Danielson was patrolling near Woodbury Street and North 12th Avenue.

The video shows a group of people around what appears to be an ice cream van. As the officer pulls past the van, the child is seen running into view.

Police said Danielson quickly got medical treatment for the child, who was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his right foot and lower leg.

The child also had scratches and abrasions, but police said the injuries do not appear serious.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The video footage clearly depicts an unavoidable accident. Officer Danielson was carefully operating his police vehicle on May 20. What occurred is unfortunate but Officer Danielson did nothing wrong. It was an accident, pure and simple. Officer Danielson quickly stopped his vehicle and immediately summoned emergency medical care for the child. We continue to keep the child and his family in our prayers and we hope for a speedy recovery.”

Officer Danielson has been a police officer with the Marshalltown Police Department for 16 years.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the Marshalltown Police Department, along with analysis of police vehicle black box data.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Two may still be inside partially collapsed Davenport apartment, officials say

Latest News

Dash camera video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released
Jabran Nickens (right) and Davashi Nickens (left) were arrested in connection to a stabbing in...
Two 19-year-olds arrested for alleged stabbing in Cedar Rapids
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of informational webinars to help parents learn...
Applications open for Education Savings Accounts
Dayvel Faulkner, 20, of Iowa City, was arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in Dubuque...
Two arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Dubuque