Warm days with scattered rain chances continue

Warmth and summer-like weather headlines the forecast in the coming days.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmth and summer-like weather headlines the forecast in the coming days.

Temperatures continue to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows dipping to the 60s. Sunshine mixed with clouds will be with us for much of the time but chances for rain are possible at times, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours following the peak heating of the day. While there are several small chances for some rain showers, it is important to note their very scattered and light nature. Anyone lucky enough to get under a slow-moving storm could pick up a healthy amount of rain quickly though most will remain dry unfortunately. Severe weather is not expected.

We could see a few widely scattered rain showers this afternoon and evening.
We could see a few widely scattered rain showers this afternoon and evening.(KCRG)
Any rain chances will be very light in the coming days.
Any rain chances will be very light in the coming days.(KCRG)

A front early next week brings down temperatures and dew points, ending our string of spotty rain chances.

