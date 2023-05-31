Show You Care
Two arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Dubuque

Dayvel Faulkner, 20, of Iowa City, was arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in Dubuque...
Dayvel Faulkner, 20, of Iowa City, was arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in Dubuque that sent a man to the hospital.(Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two men were arrested after a stabbing sent another man to the hospital in Dubuque early Sunday morning.

The incident was captured on traffic cameras at about 2 a.m. in the 10 block of West 15th Street.

Police said the cameras show a man, who had been working on his motorcycle, stopping to talk to someone in a pickup truck that had pulled over to the curb.

Police said the cameras show two vehicles circling the block, passing close by and nearly hitting the man. The man then threw a soda bottle at one of the vehicles.

That’s when police said multiple men got out of the vehicles, rushed the victim, stabbing him multiple times, before he was able to get into the passenger side of the truck. The truck then fled the area and took the victim to the hospital.

Police were alerted to the situation after being called about the stabbing victim having arrived at the emergency room.

A criminal complaint said officers were able to catch up with the suspects at a hookah lounge at 30 Main Street, where they found the suspects, still wearing the same clothes as described during the attack.

Lorenzo Eggleston, 32, of Dubuque, and Dayvel Faulkner, 20, of Iowa City, were both arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The criminal complaint said Eggleston pulled away from officers multiple times, even getting into the back seat of a car and locking the door. Police said Eggleston refused to get out even after an officer drew his weapon and ordered him to get out.

When Eggleston did get out of the vehicle, police placed him in handcuffs and found a knife in his pocket.

Officers also said Eggleston fought with them when they tried to put him in a squad car, including using a headbutting motion.

Eggleston is charged with interference with official acts. Faulkner is charged with participation in a riot.

Police said the victim had five to six stab wounds to his back, buttocks and leg, and injuries to his mouth. He was taken into surgery for his wounds. Police have not given an update on his condition.

