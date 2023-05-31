Two 19-year-olds arrested for alleged stabbing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Cedar Rapids 19-year-olds were arrested in connection to a stabbing in Cedar Rapids that sent a 41-year-old man to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the stabbing happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Dunham Drive Southwest.

Police said Jabran Nickens and Davashi Nickens both face charges of willful injury in the incident.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and signs of physical assault. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

