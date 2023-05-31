Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two 19-year-olds arrested for alleged stabbing in Cedar Rapids

Jabran Nickens (right) and Davashi Nickens (left) were arrested in connection to a stabbing in...
Jabran Nickens (right) and Davashi Nickens (left) were arrested in connection to a stabbing in Cedar Rapids that sent a 41-year-old man to the hospital.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Cedar Rapids 19-year-olds were arrested in connection to a stabbing in Cedar Rapids that sent a 41-year-old man to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the stabbing happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Dunham Drive Southwest.

Police said Jabran Nickens and Davashi Nickens both face charges of willful injury in the incident.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and signs of physical assault. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Two may still be inside partially collapsed Davenport apartment, officials say
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of informational webinars to help parents learn...
Applications open for Education Savings Accounts
Dayvel Faulkner, 20, of Iowa City, was arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in Dubuque...
Two arrested after stabbing sends man to hospital in Dubuque
Iowa officials say a State Patrol Trooper was involved in a crash on Interstate 380.
Crash on I-380 involves Iowa State Patrol trooper
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets audience members during a...
DeSantis looks to connect with voters during 1st full day of campaigning in Iowa