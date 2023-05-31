Show You Care
Thompson man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy

Post was sentenced to 8 years in prison and must serve 3 years of supervised release after his...
Post was sentenced to 8 years in prison and must serve 3 years of supervised release after his sentence.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMPSON, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 30th, 2023, an Iowa man was sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

35-year-old Joey Post pled guilty after evidence showed that from July 2020 to May 2022, he and others distributed over 10 pounds of meth, including distribution to an individual working with law enforcement. While on pretrial release, Post fled the area without notifying the probation office. He was later arrest in Minnesota.

Post was sentenced to 8 years in prison and must serve 3 years of supervised release after his sentence.

