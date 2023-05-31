The summertime feel continues into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change in the forecast as we head through the next few days. Expect warmth and spotty storms.

Summer-like warmth continues as highs stay near 90 through the weekend.

High temperatures for the next 5 days. (KCRG)

Along with the heat, we have chances for storms, slight chances. Each day we will see a few storms pop up during the afternoon and early evening. They will be scattered. If you get under an isolated storm, you may see a fair amount of rain but don’t count on it. Many areas will remain dry.

Rainfall forecast through the weekend. (KCRG)

A change toward more seasonal levels comes with a frontal system early next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.