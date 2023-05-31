Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Plea hearing set for Former West Liberty Middle School counselor charged with sexually abusing minor

Emily Resendiz
Emily Resendiz(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A plea hearing is set for the former West Liberty Middle School counselor charged with sexually abusing a child.

On January 24, 2022, the West Liberty Police were made aware of possible sexual exploitation between a West Liberty Middle School employee and a victim under the age of 14. Investigators say that Emily Resendiz, who was a counselor at the school at the time, engaged in a sexual relationship with a child on multiple occasions at her residence. Police also reportedly found photos of Resendiz kissing the victim on the victim’s phone.

Police said Resendiz was told to cease contact with the victim, but she continued questioning them anyway. Court documents say a juvenile, who was a witness in the case, told officials Resendiz contacted them to find out what they told officers.

Resendiz was charged with:

  • 9 counts of Sex Abuse 2nd Degree
  • 1 count of Sex Abuse - Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
  • 1 count of Lascivious Conduct with a minor (aggravated)
  • 1 count of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact Order
  • 1 count of Tampering with a Witness

The plea hearing is set for June 1st at 10:00 am.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Two may still be inside partially collapsed Davenport apartment, officials say

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Joel Crawford honored for saving lives through organ donation
Community honors Eastern Iowan who saved over 100 people through organ donation
Wartburg College in Waverly has offered a new masters program, and its first graduate students...
Wartburg College students graduate new masters program
Brian Hora, a Washington County farmer says dry weather this month has impacted his crops this...
A drier than usual May has had an impact on farmer’s crops around Iowa