Plea hearing set for Former West Liberty Middle School counselor charged with sexually abusing minor

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A plea hearing is set for the former West Liberty Middle School counselor charged with sexually abusing a child.

On January 24, 2022, the West Liberty Police were made aware of possible sexual exploitation between a West Liberty Middle School employee and a victim under the age of 14. Investigators say that Emily Resendiz, who was a counselor at the school at the time, engaged in a sexual relationship with a child on multiple occasions at her residence. Police also reportedly found photos of Resendiz kissing the victim on the victim’s phone.

Police said Resendiz was told to cease contact with the victim, but she continued questioning them anyway. Court documents say a juvenile, who was a witness in the case, told officials Resendiz contacted them to find out what they told officers.

Resendiz was charged with:

9 counts of Sex Abuse 2nd Degree

1 count of Sex Abuse - Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

1 count of Lascivious Conduct with a minor (aggravated)

1 count of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact Order

1 count of Tampering with a Witness

The plea hearing is set for June 1st at 10:00 am.

