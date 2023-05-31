Liberty wins in first ever trip to boys state soccer state tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Sixth-seeded Liberty responded to an early Dallas Center-Grimes goal, and advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 win.

“Really huge for the boys to come out here first time at state get a win,” said Liberty head coach Matthew Harding. “We’re just we’re over the moon with that.”

The Bolts will take on No. 2 seed Marion. The Wolves took down Dennison-Schleswig 3-1.

“It felt amazing to finally get a win and the team deserved it,” said Marion senior Jackson Kirsch.

2A No. 8 seed Xavier fell to top-seeded Des Moines Hoover.

Center Point-Urbana’s season came to an end after falling to No. 2 seed Bishop Heelan.

