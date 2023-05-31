Iowa high schooler who survived devastating crash gets huge ovation at graduation ceremony
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) - Emotions ran high at a Perry high school graduation over the weekend.
The audience erupted into applause when Edlyn Fuentes Gavidia walked the stage.
Her siblings, Daisy and Walter, died in a crash on their way to school earlier this year. Edlyn was severely injured.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $50,000 for the family.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.