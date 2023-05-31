Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa high schooler who survived devastating crash gets huge ovation at graduation ceremony

By KCCI
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) - Emotions ran high at a Perry high school graduation over the weekend.

The audience erupted into applause when Edlyn Fuentes Gavidia walked the stage.

Her siblings, Daisy and Walter, died in a crash on their way to school earlier this year. Edlyn was severely injured.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $50,000 for the family.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Two may still be inside partially collapsed Davenport apartment, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Pieper Lewis avoids prison after violating probation
2022 HHS Child Abuse reports
Iowa child abuse data shows number of reports decreased from previous year
Post was sentenced to 8 years in prison and must serve 3 years of supervised release after his...
Thompson man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy
(Left to Right) Cedar Rapids Fire Canine “Wally” and handler Investigator Matt Humphrey & Cedar...
Cedar Rapids Fire and Police to introduce new dogs at Downtown Market