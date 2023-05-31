Former tenant demands better response from city in wake of building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman who used to live in the building and moved out just months ago, says she is devastated for her neighbors who might still be trapped.

“I can’t even describe the rage I feel about this situation,” said former tenant Cateyn Cook.

Cook got a first look at the damage to her old home, three days after it partially collapsed. She says she wasn’t entirely surprised that this happened.

“I mean I could believe it partially collapsed because I knew the structure was very unsafe, but I just couldn’t believe they let it get to that point to where it went down while it was fully occupied with people.”

She’s not the only one still going through the emotions of this shocking event. Kacie Myers works several blocks away and is concerned for everyone impacted.

“First they need to fire the inspector that passed that building and they need to be sued. And they also need to search that rubble immediately,” said Myers.

Both women have personal ties to at least one of the two still missing. They say the best-case scenario in their eyes is justice for those who have been impacted.

The owner of the building, Andrew Wold, released a statement today:

Our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and families during this difficult time. We would like to thank the brave men and women of Davenport Fire, Davenport Police Department, and all other first responders for their tireless efforts to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist the displaced tenants affected by this event. We are forever grateful to them for all of their assistance with our tenants.

