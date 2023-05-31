Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A drier than usual May has had an impact on farmer’s crops around Iowa

By Emily Schrad
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - All the dry weather we’ve been seeing has been impacting farmers around Eastern Iowa.

Brian Hora has been farming for almost 40 years. He said they normally see this dry patch much later in the season. Now all they can do is wait and hope for the rain to come.

”We need rain now. This is a tough time of year to be extremely dry,” said Hora.

Hora farms around 700 acres of land in Washington County. While his crops are in the ground and have started to grow, the dry May we’ve been seeing hasn’t made the season easy.

”It’s made it a little bit of a challenge to try to figure out, OK, when do I want to put a herbicide on so that would actually do something with the dry weather. We need some rain to activate some of that chemical and we haven’t seen rain here in three weeks. Better than three weeks,” said Hora.

With temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees in some places, Hora said the ground temperatures can reach up to 130 degrees in the later parts of the day.

”The crops certainly hurt during the afternoons. You can tell the stress on it,” he said. ”That’s the scary thing about it is the last few years we’ve been pretty good in May and June as far as rainfall and then we got hot and dry in July and August, we’ve started that process, you know, month, month and a half early this year.”

But it’s not all bad news. State climatologist Justin Glisan said we’re moving into an El Nino year - a warmer phase of the Pacific Ocean weather that impacts weather.

”At this point, we’re moving in the right direction in terms of the large-scale atmosphere to support weather conditions as opposed to those La Nina years that we just have had. We’re getting more towards higher probabilities of thunderstorms each day,” said Glisan.

For now, taking things day by day until the rain comes.

”It’s just one of those where you’re you’re trying to decide how much more do I put into a crop, It’s a tough decision. But a stress crop is never good to have to deal with, and we’re definitely dealing with the stress,” said Hora.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Two may still be inside partially collapsed Davenport apartment, officials say

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Joel Crawford honored for saving lives through organ donation
Community honors Eastern Iowan who saved over 100 people through organ donation
Wartburg College in Waverly has offered a new masters program, and its first graduate students...
Wartburg College students graduate new masters program
Emily Resendiz
Plea hearing set for Former West Liberty Middle School counselor charged with sexually abusing minor