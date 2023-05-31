Davenport Fire Department and MABAS 43 conduct operation to rescue animals inside partially collapsed apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire Department and MABAS 43 conducted an operation Tuesday to rescue animals still inside the partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport.

In a statement from city officials, they said “As discussed in this morning’s press conference, earlier this afternoon the Davenport Fire Department in partnership with MABAS 43 Technical Rescue Team conducted an additional operation within portions of the 324 Main Street building that presented as acceptable risk for emergency response entry in the opinion of the structural engineer and rescue technicians.”

During this operation, several animals were rescued and delivered to the Scott County Humane Society, officials said. Crews continued to search for human activity and none was detected.

The stability of the building continues to degrade, officials stated. The recovery of any unaccounted for individuals remains the priority of the city as operational planning progresses.

