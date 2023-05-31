Community honors Eastern Iowan who saved over 100 people through organ donation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a ceremony honored an eastern Iowa man who saved more than 100 people through organ donation.

Crawford died in 2015 and provided donated organs and tissue. Friends, family, and the community honored Joel Crawford with a plaque in his honor, at the Cedar Rapids Drivers License station.

The Tribute Plaque Program works with the Department of Transportation, in the hopes of encouraging more Iowans to become organ donors.

More than 103-thousand people are waiting for a transplant in the U.S. and more than 600 of them live right here in Iowa.

Crawford’s plaque is the fifteenth in the state of Iowa since the program started three years ago.

