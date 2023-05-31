Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Fire and Police to introduce new dogs at Downtown Market

(Left to Right) Cedar Rapids Fire Canine “Wally” and handler Investigator Matt Humphrey & Cedar...
(Left to Right) Cedar Rapids Fire Canine “Wally” and handler Investigator Matt Humphrey & Cedar Rapids Polcie Canine "Ranger" and handler Sgt Nate Trimble(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire Canine “Wally” and Police Canine “Ranger” will be making public appearances at Greene Square for the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market Saturday morning.

Wally joined Cedar Rapids Fire Department as a new accelerant detection canine, who will work alongside his handler Investigator Matt Humphrey to identify the cause of fires, sniff out evidence, and assist in cold crime cases.

Ranger is a purebred bloodhound that is specifically trained a following a specific scent and leading his handler Sgt. Nate Trimble to the source of the odor. He’s still a puppy and still in training, but his ability is showing great promise.

Wally, Ranger, and the entire Cedar Rapids Police Department Canine Unit will be at Greene Square from 7:30 am till 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 3rd.

