Applications open for Education Savings Accounts

Parents and guardians can apply for Iowa's new Students First Education Savings Accounts starting Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents and guardians can now apply for Iowa’s new Students First Education Savings Accounts.

Applications for the accounts opened Wednesday morning, and are part of the Students First Act signed into law this year.

State funding can be given to eligible students who go to private schools starting next school year. The money can be used for things like tuition, textbooks, and tutoring.

“I believe education is the great equalizer, which is why it was so important to remove the boundaries that have existed between public and private schools for too long and to ensure families can send their children to the school of their choice,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Today, we’re changing the face of education in Iowa and influencing what it looks like nationwide.”

The application will be open until the end of June.

For more information, including a link to the application, click here.

There’s also a series of webinars to assist parents and guardians who want to apply.

