Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

African American Museum of Iowa holds groundbreaking for renovation project

Leaders with the African American Museum of Iowa held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a renovation project.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the African American Museum of Iowa held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a renovation project.

Renovations include updates both inside and outside the building.

Staff say this will not only change the look of the museum but help with maintenance and capacity concerns.

A grand opening is planned for February 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area
Officials identified the driver as 74-year-old Gary McMann.
Fatal incident occurs during Delaware County drag race
Police say the suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts,...
Cedar Rapids Police asking for public’s help in locating suspect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds to send National Guard troops to Mexico border
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Two may still be inside partially collapsed Davenport apartment, officials say

Latest News

Thyron Mathews from Oelwein is the new champion of the Netflix show Barbecue Showdown.
Oelwein man becomes champion of Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown
Marshalltown police released dash camera video of an accident in which a police vehicle hit a...
Dashcam video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released
Dash camera video of Marshalltown police vehicle hitting four-year-old released
Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to talk about Summer Celebration-Ready Mocktails.
Hy-Vee dietitian recommends healthy mocktails for your summer backyard barbecues