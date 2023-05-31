African American Museum of Iowa holds groundbreaking for renovation project
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the African American Museum of Iowa held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a renovation project.
Renovations include updates both inside and outside the building.
Staff say this will not only change the look of the museum but help with maintenance and capacity concerns.
A grand opening is planned for February 2024.
