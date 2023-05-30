Warmth Continues

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - May will come to an end on a warm and generally dry note. While we have a chance of some isolated storms, but mainly it looks like most stay dry.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Highs remain well above normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the end of the weekend. As the warmth increases we also notice a slow rise in dewpoints. This will give a bit of a muggier feel to the air as we move through the week.

Dew points will be on the rise in the coming days. This has the potential to fuel some chances...
Dew points will be on the rise in the coming days. This has the potential to fuel some chances for rain and storms.(KCRG)

Overall chances are isolated for any rainfall throughout the work week. With additional chances possible this weekend. If your garden needs rain I would think about watering it as chances are not great in any one location as it looks to remain scattered.

