Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Warm with lots of sunshine, lucky few may see isolated storm

Warm and plenty of sunshine for most, though a lucky few may receive a shower or storm later today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While many of us are waiting for rain, most of us will miss out on substantial amounts over the next several days despite multiple slight chances for storms throughout.

Today will be a good example of that, and what to expect going forward. For most, partly to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will be the story throughout, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. In our northwest zone, and far western counties, there will be a chance for an isolated shower or storm later today into this evening. Unfortunately, I wish I could promise a more substantial chance, but it’s looking fairly limited.

A similar story will evolve on Wednesday, though more of the area will fall into that risk area for the isolated shower or storm. Highs, though, will see no relief; instead, many will creep closer to 90, with dew points also creeping slightly higher. While overwhelming humidity doesn’t look likely this week, expect a slightly muggy feel at times.

Occasional chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms will be present during several of the coming days, until a cold front attempts to clear things out by Monday. Behind this, temperatures will be modestly cooler in the low to mid 80s, with chances for additional rainfall disappearing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash
Cresco man drowns at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
A dry and hot workweek ahead
A dry and hot workweek ahead
A dry and hot workweek ahead
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, May 29th