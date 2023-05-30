Warm with lots of sunshine, lucky few may see isolated storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While many of us are waiting for rain, most of us will miss out on substantial amounts over the next several days despite multiple slight chances for storms throughout.

Today will be a good example of that, and what to expect going forward. For most, partly to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will be the story throughout, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. In our northwest zone, and far western counties, there will be a chance for an isolated shower or storm later today into this evening. Unfortunately, I wish I could promise a more substantial chance, but it’s looking fairly limited.

A similar story will evolve on Wednesday, though more of the area will fall into that risk area for the isolated shower or storm. Highs, though, will see no relief; instead, many will creep closer to 90, with dew points also creeping slightly higher. While overwhelming humidity doesn’t look likely this week, expect a slightly muggy feel at times.

Occasional chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms will be present during several of the coming days, until a cold front attempts to clear things out by Monday. Behind this, temperatures will be modestly cooler in the low to mid 80s, with chances for additional rainfall disappearing.

