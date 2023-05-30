Warm this week with a small chance for storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We wrap up May and head into June this week with continued warmth.

Temperatures each day this week rise into the upper 80s or low 90s across the area. Dew points will begin to rise as well with humidity becoming noticeable in the coming days.

Dew points will be on the rise in the coming days. This has the potential to fuel some chances for rain and storms. (KCRG)

This touch of mugginess may be enough to fuel some needed precipitation chances in the form of isolated thunderstorms. A few could clip our northwestern zone as early as this evening though meaningful precipitation is still not expected for most.

A better shot for more of eastern Iowa is there tomorrow which could reach a bit further into the TV9 viewing area but again activity is expected to be quite scattered. Yet another low level chance is possible Friday and into the weekend for scattered rain and some storms. If rain does come of these chances, it is expected to be scattered and light.

Some rain could clip our northwestern zone this evening. More small chances are possible in the coming days but rain will be light and scattered. (KCRG)

