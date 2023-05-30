Show You Care
Volunteer dedicates hundreds of hours to cleaning up Czech National Cemetery

By Mollie Swayne
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Czech National Cemetery was trim, tidy, and ready for visitors this Memorial Day. However, since the derecho, it hasn’t always been so neat. A lot of clean-up has been done by volunteers, including one Dan Vanous.

“I’ve been coming here since a little kid. My first wife is here. My dad, a sister, both sets of grandparents right over here,” said Vanous.

Vanous said when his first wife, Penny, was alive, she took care of mowing the lawn.

“She hated dandelions and Creeping Charlie,” he said.

Her plot at the cemetery featured both, which is what got Don started weeding. Now, fifteen years later, he’s helping maintain the grounds and clean them up after the derecho caused a mess.

“The cemetery in the past has gotten some bad rap, I would say, the last couple of years, just with everything that’s going on,” said Amanda Holub, Vanous’ daughter. “It was just kind of getting to the point where it wasn’t as beautiful as it used to be.”

Holub said her dad has been helping here for a decade or so, but since he retired as a farmer a few years back, volunteering has become like a full-time job. She said she’s seen the difference he’s made.

“I was out here on Friday afternoon. People said that, you know, the grass is actually mowed this year. Last year, it was almost shameful to see what it looked like,” said Holub.

Don’s work is especially important for a time of remembrance, like Memorial Day.

“There’s a lot of veterans—you know, you see the stones marked, and you don’t think about it until you’re around here and see ‘em,” said Vanous.

This year, the cemetery held its Memorial Day ceremony for the first since 2019. Acting President Jeanne Vogt said volunteers like Don have been key to revitalizing the cemetery.

“He is just one of the good guys that you wish there was more of,” said Vogt.

As for Vanous, he’s just making sure his first wife, Penny, doesn’t have to worry about the weeds.

“I feel like that’s the only thing I do for her now is keep it —you know, try to keep it looking nice,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

