Victim in Eldora homicide had restraining order against man arrested Monday

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - The victim that was found dead in an Eldora home last week had a restraining order against the man arrested Monday in connection to the homicide.

Desiree Folsom was found dead at the home in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue.

Court documents show she had filed for a temporary protective order on May 15 for alleged domestic abuse.

Nathan Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday. KCCI reports he is charged with first degree murder. Authorities said he shot and killed Folsom.

The investigation remains ongoing.

