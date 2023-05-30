Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Victim in Eldora homicide had restraining order against man arrested Monday

Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday in connection to a homicide in Eldora.
Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday in connection to a homicide in Eldora.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORA, Iowa (KCRG) - The victim that was found dead in an Eldora home last week had a restraining order against the man arrested Monday in connection to the homicide.

Desiree Folsom was found dead at the home in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue.

Court documents show she had filed for a temporary protective order on May 15 for alleged domestic abuse.

Nathan Bahr, 28, was taken into custody on Monday. KCCI reports he is charged with first degree murder. Authorities said he shot and killed Folsom.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Cresco man drowns at Airport Lake Park in New Hampton
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse
A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash

Latest News

Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
NCAA Division III Baseball Championships coming to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids
FRYfest 2021.
2023 FRYfest to celebrate mascot Herky’s 75th birthday
Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open in West Des Moines this summer
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra,...
Presidential candidate DeSantis to join Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride