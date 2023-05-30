Show You Care
U.S. Marshals arrest 37 fugitives in Cedar Rapids area

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal(WVVA News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Marshals wrapped up a 60-day operation on Wednesday to investigate, locate, and apprehend violent fugitives in the Cedar Rapids area.

‘Operation Corridor Roundup’ began in April with help from the Cedar Rapids Police and various local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. U.S. Marshals arrested targeted individuals who were wanted for a broad scope of heinous offenses including murder, attempted murder, sexual abuse, burglary, robbery, kidnapping, child endangerment, felony assault, firearm offenses, and failure to register as a sex offender.

“Efforts like Corridor Roundup are critical to the safety of our community and the surrounding area. The Cedar Rapids Police Department shares a strong, professional bond with the other members of the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and when we can collaborate on an effort that clears 51 warrants, the result is definitely worth the effort,” said Cedar Rapids Interim Chief of Police Tom Jonker.

Officials say that over 50 warrants were cleared and numerous firearms and narcotics were also seized as part of the operation.

