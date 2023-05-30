Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open in West Des Moines this summer

(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ruth’s Chris Steak House is set to open in West Des Moines on July 31.

The steak house will be located at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway, and will feature three bars, six private dining rooms and outdoor patio space.

It will officially open at 11 a.m. on July 31, but before that, two soft, private, opening celebrations are planned. Proceeds from those celebrations will be donated to Meals from the Heartland, a West Des Moines nonprofit.

The restaurant, founded in New Orleans in 1965, has more than 150 locations worldwide.

With its West Des Moines location, franchisee, Indianapolis-based Prime Hospitality Group now owns 12 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations, with others located in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri and North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

Latest News

FRYfest 2021.
2023 FRYfest to celebrate mascot Herky’s 75th birthday
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra,...
Presidential candidate DeSantis to join Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride
What steps you can take if you think you're losing your hearing
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, poses for a photo with audience members during a...
DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump