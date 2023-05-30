Ruth’s Chris Steak House to open in West Des Moines this summer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ruth’s Chris Steak House is set to open in West Des Moines on July 31.

The steak house will be located at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway, and will feature three bars, six private dining rooms and outdoor patio space.

It will officially open at 11 a.m. on July 31, but before that, two soft, private, opening celebrations are planned. Proceeds from those celebrations will be donated to Meals from the Heartland, a West Des Moines nonprofit.

The restaurant, founded in New Orleans in 1965, has more than 150 locations worldwide.

With its West Des Moines location, franchisee, Indianapolis-based Prime Hospitality Group now owns 12 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations, with others located in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri and North Carolina.

