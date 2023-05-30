Red Cross moves shelter from CASI for those affected by Davenport partial apartment collapse to former Select Specialty Hospital location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross announced Tuesday that they will be moving their shelter from CASI for those who have been affected by the Davenport partial apartment complex collapse to 1111 West Kimberly Road in Davenport, the former Select Specialty Hospital location.

Red Cross officials say starting Wednesday at noon, those affected can go to the new location. The entrance is located on the Marquette Street side of the building, officials added.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those impacted by the tragic partial building collapse in Davenport, Iowa,” said a statement from Trish Burnett, Executive Director of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter of the American Red Cross. “The American Red Cross is providing assistance to residents and those impacted by the evacuation order due to this incident. At the location, the local Red Cross is providing immediate assistance to all residents impacted by the partial building collapse and evacuation order.”

Red Cross volunteers are at the shelter to welcome and support those impacted by this incident, the statement continued. Impacted residents are welcome to go to the shelter for a safe place to stay, meals, a place to charge phones, health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

Pets are welcome, officials said. Please bring pet carrier, food and other necessary pet supplies, if possible.

“We now people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster,” Burnett said. “Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected.”

Officials say for donation of goods, please contact or visit The Salvation Army at 4001 North Brady Street in Davenport.

“It is important for people affected by this incident to connect with and support each other,” Burnett voiced. “If you or a loved one needs support, shelter or other resources, please reach out through the Red Cross Disaster support line for 24/7 support by calling 800-RED-CROSS.”

