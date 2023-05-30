NCAA Division III Baseball Championships coming to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids will host the NCAA Division III Baseball Championships from June 2 through June 8.

The championship consists of 17 games, two pools and eight teams across six days of competition.

The schedule for June 2nd is as follows:

10:00 a.m. Game 1, Misericordia University (39-13) vs. Johns Hopkins University (44-5)

1:15 p.m. Game 2, Endicott College (45-7) vs. Baldwin Wallace University (36-10)

4:30 p.m. Game 3, Salisbury University (43-7) vs. East Texas Baptist University (40-13)

7:45 p.m. Game 4, Lynchburg College (43-7) vs. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (36-11)

Cedar Rapids previously hosted the 2019, 2021 and 2022 championships. The 2020 tournament, which would have been held in Cedar Rapids as well, was canceled due to the pandemic.

