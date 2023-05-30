Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

NCAA Division III Baseball Championships coming to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids

Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids will host the NCAA Division III Baseball Championships from June 2 through June 8.

The championship consists of 17 games, two pools and eight teams across six days of competition.

The schedule for June 2nd is as follows:

  • 10:00 a.m. Game 1, Misericordia University (39-13) vs. Johns Hopkins University (44-5)
  • 1:15 p.m. Game 2, Endicott College (45-7) vs. Baldwin Wallace University (36-10)
  • 4:30 p.m. Game 3, Salisbury University (43-7) vs. East Texas Baptist University (40-13)
  • 7:45 p.m. Game 4, Lynchburg College (43-7) vs. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (36-11)

See the full schedule here.

Click here for ticket information.

Cedar Rapids previously hosted the 2019, 2021 and 2022 championships. The 2020 tournament, which would have been held in Cedar Rapids as well, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Apartment building collapses in downtown Davenport, “some” unaccounted for
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
A man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Linn County on Sunday night.
Man injured in Linn County ATV crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Iowa City Police investigating fatal crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation following Davenport building collapse

Latest News

FRYfest 2021.
2023 FRYfest to celebrate mascot Herky’s 75th birthday
Friends and teammates say they are still in shock after hearing a University of Dubuque...
Friends, teammates remember Univ. of Dubuque student who drowned
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, May 29, 2023
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, May 29, 2023
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, May 29, 2023
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, May 29, 2023